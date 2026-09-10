Dallas Cowboys Reign Supreme: Unmatched NFL Valuation for 20 Consecutive Years

The Dallas Cowboys have been crowned the most valuable NFL franchise for 20 years running, valued at $17 billion. Despite a 30-year Super Bowl drought, they boast a strong fan base and generate significant revenue. Located in a football-centric state, their profitability remains unparalleled in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:30 IST
Dallas Cowboys Reign Supreme: Unmatched NFL Valuation for 20 Consecutive Years
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The Dallas Cowboys have once again secured their title as the wealthiest NFL franchise for an impressive 20th year in a row, according to the latest rankings from Forbes. This continuous success comes with a staggering valuation of $17 billion, marking a 31% increase since 2025.

Despite not winning a Super Bowl for three decades, the Cowboys remain an iconic team with deep roots in a football-loving state. Their games at AT&T Stadium continue to draw massive crowds, contributing to a remarkable revenue stream. The stadium's capacity can host 80,000 attendees, expandable to 100,000, showcasing the team's broad appeal.

While the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers trail behind with valuations ranging from $10.5 billion to $13.5 billion, the Cowboys stand out with their exceptional profitability in the NFL. Such financial success underscores their status as the league's most recognizable and lucrative franchise.

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