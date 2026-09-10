Alisson Becker Fined: Controversy Unfolds After Heated Premier League Clash
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 by the FA after he kicked a substitution board in frustration following a draw with Nottingham Forest. The incident occurred post-match when Becker acted improperly after being booked during the game for arguing with the referee.
Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, faces an £8,000 fine imposed by the Football Association following an incident in the Premier League. The Brazilian netminder kicked an electronic substitution board after a tense 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, an episode stemming from his frustration with the game's officiation.
Becker's actions followed an on-field dispute, where he was booked after objecting to the lack of readiness of the substitution board during a critical point in the match. This frustration boiled over post-match as the video shared on social media captured him damaging the board near the tunnel area.
The FA asserted that Becker behaved improperly, leading to the disciplinary action. The fine marks a challenging moment for Liverpool, who are set to face Fulham next after beginning their league campaign with two draws.