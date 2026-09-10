Champions League Kickoff: PSG and Barcelona Dominate, Nail-Biting Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal started their UEFA Champions League campaigns with victories. PSG's standout 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava was highlighted by Ferran Torres' hat-trick. Barcelona crushed Feyenoord 5-1. Liverpool triumphed over Atletico Madrid 2-1, while Arsenal managed a narrow 1-0 win against Napoli.
Paris Saint-Germain launched their UEFA Champions League title defense with a commanding display, securing a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. Ferran Torres, in his debut for PSG, delivered a hat-trick, leading the French side to an emphatic win on the opening matchday of the tournament.
Barcelona also impressed, overwhelming Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Raphinha's early goal set the tone for the Spanish champions, with Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal adding to the tally before Gabriel Jesus sealed the win. Meanwhile, Liverpool showcased resilience, coming from behind to edge Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.
In Italy, Arsenal clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Napoli, courtesy of a strike from captain Martin Odegaard. Sporting CP also rebounded from an early deficit to defeat Galatasaray 3-1, while Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic impressed with a hat-trick in their 3-1 win against Viking.
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