Unsteady Grounds: FFF Withdraws Support for Infantino's FIFA Re-election

The French Football Federation (FFF) has retracted its support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president due to a loss of trust. Infantino's failed proposal to sell a stake in FIFA competitions sparked widespread opposition. The FFF joins other federations calling for governance reform ahead of the March election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:31 IST
Unsteady Grounds: FFF Withdraws Support for Infantino's FIFA Re-election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French Football Federation has decided to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as the FIFA chief, citing lost trust. FFF President Philippe Diallo announced the unanimous decision made by the FFF's executive committee.

Infantino, facing criticism after a failed proposal to sell a stake in FIFA competitions, has lost the backing of several European federations. Diallo pointed to the absence of proper consultation with federations and highlighted governance concerns.

The decision aligns with a broader UEFA movement seeking governance reform and an alternative candidate to Infantino for the upcoming FIFA presidential election. Despite this, Infantino still holds support from South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026