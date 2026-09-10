Unsteady Grounds: FFF Withdraws Support for Infantino's FIFA Re-election

The French Football Federation has decided to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as the FIFA chief, citing lost trust. FFF President Philippe Diallo announced the unanimous decision made by the FFF's executive committee.

Infantino, facing criticism after a failed proposal to sell a stake in FIFA competitions, has lost the backing of several European federations. Diallo pointed to the absence of proper consultation with federations and highlighted governance concerns.

The decision aligns with a broader UEFA movement seeking governance reform and an alternative candidate to Infantino for the upcoming FIFA presidential election. Despite this, Infantino still holds support from South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF.