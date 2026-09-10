French Football Federation Withdraws Support from Infantino's FIFA Re-election Bid
The French Football Federation has pulled its support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president amid criticism of his failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions. UEFA and other regional bodies call for leadership change, while Infantino retains backing from CONMEBOL and CAF.
The French Football Federation has announced its decision to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA President next year, confirmed FFF President Philippe Diallo on Thursday.
Infantino's leadership has faced scrutiny following his unsuccessful attempt to sell a 20% stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a proposal abandoned in July due to widespread opposition from football's regional bodies. This move has prompted several European federations, including those of England and Italy, to withdraw support for his re-election.
While UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and North America's CONCACAF are seeking new leadership, Infantino still enjoys backing from South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat.
ALSO READ
-
Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Settlements, and Controversies
-
Unsteady Grounds: FFF Withdraws Support for Infantino's FIFA Re-election
-
Contention Heats Up: Casablanca Poised for 2030 World Cup Final
-
Enzo Fernandez's Dream Move to Manchester City: Ambition and Faith
-
French Football Federation Withdraws Support for Infantino's Reelection