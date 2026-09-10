French Football Federation Withdraws Support from Infantino's FIFA Re-election Bid

The French Football Federation has announced its decision to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA President next year, confirmed FFF President Philippe Diallo on Thursday.

Infantino's leadership has faced scrutiny following his unsuccessful attempt to sell a 20% stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a proposal abandoned in July due to widespread opposition from football's regional bodies. This move has prompted several European federations, including those of England and Italy, to withdraw support for his re-election.

While UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and North America's CONCACAF are seeking new leadership, Infantino still enjoys backing from South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat.