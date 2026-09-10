R Madhavan Revels in Tennis Legacy at US Open 2026

Bollywood star R Madhavan reflects on his lifelong connection with tennis during his attendance at the US Open 2026. He admires players like Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer while reminiscing about his father's influence on his love for the sport. Madhavan also shares insights on the tournament's unique energy and style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:01 IST
R Madhavan Revels in Tennis Legacy at US Open 2026
Bollywood actor R Madhavan (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star R Madhavan was spotted at the US Open 2026, reminiscing about his deep-rooted connection with tennis. Watching Alexander Zverev storm into the semifinals against Botic van de Zandschulp, Madhavan recalled fond memories of his father's influence on his passion for the sport.

Madhavan shared in an interview how his tennis journey began in Jamshedpur. 'My dad playing tennis was a family highlight,' he said, reflecting on cherished moments. His father's enthusiasm for the sport left a lasting impression, making the actor's US Open attendance a proud moment both for him and his family.

At the tournament, Madhavan expressed admiration for the electrifying atmosphere and the charisma of both fans and players. He celebrated Zverev and backed him for victory, highlighting his achievements despite diabetes, alongside a nod to his admiration for Roger Federer as his timeless favorite.

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