Taiwan's Diplomatic Steps: VP's Visit to Italy Highlights Struggle for Recognition

Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, along with Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, has embarked on a noteworthy visit to Italy, according to an announcement from the presidential office on Friday.

The Taiwanese leaders have been invited to participate in the prestigious Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy, highlighting Taiwan's persistent efforts to gain international acknowledgment.

Despite Italy's lack of formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan due to China's claims over the island, this visit underscores Taiwan's commitment to engaging globally and fostering diplomatic relationships.