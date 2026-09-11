Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Final: Chasing a Rare 'Three-Peat'

Aryna Sabalenka powered past American Jessica Pegula with a 7-5, 6-2 victory to reach the U.S. Open final, positioning herself just one win away from an exceptional third consecutive title at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

Initially unsettled, the top-seeded Belarusian broke through with 29 winners and seven aces, defeating Pegula who struggled to counter Sabalenka's power plays during the match.

Sabalenka expressed how significant the win was, acknowledging the support of the fans as she aims to join Serena Williams and Chris Evert in achieving a rare 'three-peat' at Flushing Meadows.