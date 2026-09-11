Sabalenka Eyes U.S. Open Glory with Triumphant Comeback

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one in tennis, is back in formidable form, clinching a spot in the U.S. Open final after a commanding victory over Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2.

Sabalenka's season had been marred with challenges since her last major final in March. However, with a stellar campaign at Flushing Meadows, she has erased doubts, defeating Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals and top American Pegula in the semis, affirming her prowess.

As Sabalenka prepares for her fourth consecutive championship match on Saturday, she expresses her fondness for New York's energizing atmosphere. With her sights set on a rare 'three-peat' at the hardcourt major, she confidently gears up for the decisive match, aiming to extend her remarkable streak.