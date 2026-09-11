Highlights from the Sports World: Court Rulings, Major Tournaments, and Player Injuries

A roundup of current sports highlights, including LIV Golf's interim bankruptcy court approval to access $14 million, thrilling U.S. Open tennis developments with players like Shelton, Tiafoe, Rybakina, and Sabalenka, various water injuries and recovery updates from notable athletes, and strategic shifts in FIFA's ongoing leadership battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:27 IST
Highlights from the Sports World: Court Rulings, Major Tournaments, and Player Injuries
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This week's sports headlines cover a range of significant legal, competitive, and health developments. LIV Golf gained a legal victory as a bankruptcy court granted it interim approval to draw $14 million in financing to stabilize operations. This decision is expected to aid in its recapitalization efforts, supported by BC Partners Credit.

The U.S. Open is proving to be a thrilling event with dazzling performances. Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will battle in an all-American semi-final, while top seed Alexander Zverev faces Karen Khachanov. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina advances to the final against Aryna Sabalenka, who is aiming for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

Injuries continue to impact athletes profoundly. Ezi Magbegor's ACL tear rules her out of the WNBA season. Meanwhile, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka surges closer to a record-tying third straight U.S. Open win, and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold receives positive news after a hip injury scare. FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains a headline as he prepares strategy shifts following recent challenges to his leadership.

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