Highlights from the Sports World: Court Rulings, Major Tournaments, and Player Injuries

This week's sports headlines cover a range of significant legal, competitive, and health developments. LIV Golf gained a legal victory as a bankruptcy court granted it interim approval to draw $14 million in financing to stabilize operations. This decision is expected to aid in its recapitalization efforts, supported by BC Partners Credit.

The U.S. Open is proving to be a thrilling event with dazzling performances. Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will battle in an all-American semi-final, while top seed Alexander Zverev faces Karen Khachanov. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina advances to the final against Aryna Sabalenka, who is aiming for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

Injuries continue to impact athletes profoundly. Ezi Magbegor's ACL tear rules her out of the WNBA season. Meanwhile, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka surges closer to a record-tying third straight U.S. Open win, and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold receives positive news after a hip injury scare. FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains a headline as he prepares strategy shifts following recent challenges to his leadership.