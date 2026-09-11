World Cup 2030: Morocco vs. Spain Battle for Hosting Final Heats Up

The competition over hosting the 2030 World Cup final took a dramatic turn as Morocco's Prime Minister cautioned against premature promises. This was after the Spanish FA insisted the event should be held in Spain. Morocco had declared its ambition amidst the ongoing development of a major stadium.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch criticized RMFF President Fouzi Lekjaa’s proposal to host the final in Casablanca, urging discussions with allies Spain and Portugal first. The backdrop of this dispute lies in the political campaigns, with accusations of leveraging sports promises for election gains.

Spain's football chief Rafael Louzan dismissed Morocco's claim as election rhetoric, promoting Spain due to its status as the reigning world champion. Louzan emphasized Spain's proven ability to manage grand events, advocating for it as the logical venue for the 2030 final.