Ravi Shankar Asserts TVK's Clean Path to Election Victory

Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar announced on Friday that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to secure the two upcoming by-elections without engaging in voter incentives. Speaking in Trichy, Shankar stressed that the party won't distribute money to win over voters, promising victories based on merit.

Addressing reporters after paying homage to Immanuel Sekaran, Shankar highlighted his campaign's integrity, stating his Thuraiyur Assembly election was supported by votes for the Chief Minister. He assured the public of his commitment to their welfare and responded to concerns regarding diminished Cauvery delta rainfall by affirming governmental efforts to ensure water distribution.

On questions about former Chief Minister's controversial remarks and the possibility of arrest following corruption investigations by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Shankar emphasized the moral accountability of the Chief Minister if found culpable. He also refocused attention on TVK's agenda to establish a secular and justice-based political coalition.