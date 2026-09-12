Zverev Strikes Again: Poised for U.S. Open Glory
Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the U.S. Open final by defeating Karen Khachanov in straight sets, marking his third consecutive major final. The German will compete in his second final at Flushing Meadows, seeking to overcome his 2020 runner-up finish. Zverev awaits the winner of the all-American semi-final.
Alexander Zverev has claimed his place in the U.S. Open final, triumphing over Karen Khachanov in a confident 6-3 7-6(7) 7-6(6) victory. This marks the third consecutive major final for Zverev, who stands on the cusp of his second Grand Slam title.
The German ace, who previously finished as a runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2020, defeated the unseeded Khachanov, holding his nerve in two gripping tie-breaks. With a 24-2 record in Grand Slam matches this season, Zverev continues to showcase his formidable form.
Looking ahead to Sunday's showdown, Zverev awaits the winner of the all-American semi-final between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. He expressed enthusiasm for the final, eager to challenge the crowd favorites and perhaps upset the American dream.
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