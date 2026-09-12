Zverev Strikes Again: Poised for U.S. Open Glory

Alexander Zverev has claimed his place in the U.S. Open final, triumphing over Karen Khachanov in a confident 6-3 7-6(7) 7-6(6) victory. This marks the third consecutive major final for Zverev, who stands on the cusp of his second Grand Slam title.

The German ace, who previously finished as a runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2020, defeated the unseeded Khachanov, holding his nerve in two gripping tie-breaks. With a 24-2 record in Grand Slam matches this season, Zverev continues to showcase his formidable form.

Looking ahead to Sunday's showdown, Zverev awaits the winner of the all-American semi-final between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. He expressed enthusiasm for the final, eager to challenge the crowd favorites and perhaps upset the American dream.