Tragic Collision in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region Claims 13 Lives

A devastating accident in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region involved a minibus, a car, and a truck carrying lumber, resulting in 13 fatalities and 8 injuries. The incident, occurring during an overtaking maneuver, claimed the lives of two children among the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 04:27 IST
Tragic Collision in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region Claims 13 Lives
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A minibus, a car, and a lumber truck were involved in a tragic collision in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region on Friday, leaving 13 people dead and 8 others injured, according to regional authorities.

The RIA state news agency reported that the collision occurred when the minibus attempted to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the truck. Among the deceased are two children, as confirmed by interior ministry officials.

The heartbreaking incident underscores the dangers of overtaking on busy roads. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash as the nation mourns the loss of lives.

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