Ebola Crisis in Congo: New Province Reports First Case

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached over 7,000 confirmed cases, spreading to a new province. This situation has become the largest Ebola outbreak in Congo's history. Efforts to control it are hampered by a lack of resources and personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 04:24 IST
Ebola Crisis in Congo: New Province Reports First Case
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with an escalating Ebola outbreak, as confirmed cases surpass 7,000. On Friday, government data revealed that the deadly virus has now spread to an additional province, marking a worrisome development in the country's fight against the disease.

Surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic, this outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo strain, is the largest in Congo's history and second only to the devastating 2014-2016 West African epidemic. To date, the death toll has reached 3,398, with cases confirmed in seven provinces. A recent case in South Ubangi province indicates the virus's troubling geographic spread.

The World Health Organization cites a lack of trained personnel and operational resources as major hurdles in curbing the infection's proliferation. Authorities in Congo are intensifying contact tracing efforts in newly affected areas to halt the virus's advance.

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