Thrills and Triumphs at the U.S. Open and Beyond

Alexander Zverev defeated Karen Khachanov to march into the U.S. Open final, inching closer to a second Grand Slam win. Zverev's victory marks his third consecutive major final appearance, highlighting his strong performance as he won four straight matches without losing a set.

In a historic NFL game in Australia, Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a monumental 27-7 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. With Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford struggling, the 49ers stole the show in front of over 100,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On the tennis courts, Elena Rybakina secured a final spot by defeating Coco Gauff and is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Sabalenka emerged victorious against Jessica Pegula, aiming for a third straight title—an achievement last earned by Serena Williams. Meanwhile, in athletics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men's 5,000 meters and Mondo Duplantis took the pole vault title at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.