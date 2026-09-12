Gulf States and Iran: Tensions Over Hormuz
A meeting between Iran and Gulf states is set to take place in Oman, focusing on issues around the Strait of Hormuz, though no agreement is expected. Iran has been negotiating with Oman and other Gulf countries to regulate transport through this vital waterway.
The anticipated meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states offers a platform to deliberate on the Strait of Hormuz, though a formal agreement remains unlikely, as remarked by an Iranian official on Saturday.
While Iran plans to attend the meeting, Bahrain has announced its non-participation. The initiative has opened discussions on various regional concerns beyond the Hormuz Strait.
Iran seeks an accord to levy fees from vessels using the strait, a proposal Oman resists. Recent military actions have exacerbated tensions, impacting global oil prices.