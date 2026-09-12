Gulf States and Iran: Tensions Over Hormuz

The anticipated meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states offers a platform to deliberate on the Strait of Hormuz, though a formal agreement remains unlikely, as remarked by an Iranian official on Saturday.

While Iran plans to attend the meeting, Bahrain has announced its non-participation. The initiative has opened discussions on various regional concerns beyond the Hormuz Strait.

Iran seeks an accord to levy fees from vessels using the strait, a proposal Oman resists. Recent military actions have exacerbated tensions, impacting global oil prices.