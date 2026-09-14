Alexander Zverev: Triumph Beyond Diabetes

In a stunning victory at the U.S. Open, Alexander Zverev not only defeated American Ben Shelton but also conquered personal hurdles, namely type 1 diabetes, thanks to his devoted family, especially his mother.

Zverev acknowledged the critical role his mother Irina played in dismissing the limitations set by his diabetes diagnosis and nurturing his passions. Irina's courage empowered Zverev to pursue tennis, paving the way for his historic achievements.

Despite past close calls and setbacks, Zverev's determination culminated in two Grand Slam titles this year, including a recent triumph in Paris. With key competitors sidelined, Zverev claims the mantle of the player to beat in men's tennis by season's end.