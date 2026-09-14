Dell's Bold Move: DFO Management Eyes Baldwin Insurance Acquisition

DFO Management, spearheaded by Dell CEO Michael Dell, is on the cusp of completing a take-private deal involving Baldwin Insurance Group, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Insiders indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with the insurance broker likely to be valued at a premium under the impending agreement. However, official confirmation was not obtained as Baldwin and DFO Management declined to comment after business hours.

Currently assessed at roughly $4.14 billion, Baldwin Insurance Group offers a suite of risk management and insurance advisory services, bolstered by tech-enabled underwriting capabilities. The company reported a strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2026, with a 14% rise in adjusted diluted earnings per share and a 30% increase in total revenue.