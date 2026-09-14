Kranti Gaud Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Asia Cup Triumph

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud has been penalized for breaching ICC conduct rules during the Women's Asia Cup final. A gesture towards Sri Lankan batter Imesha Dulani added a demerit point to Gaud’s record. The incident marred India's eighth Asia Cup win. Pakistan also received penalties for slow over-rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:09 IST
Kranti Gaud Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Asia Cup Triumph
Kranti Gaud. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In the aftermath of India's triumphant run at the Women's Asia Cup, Indian pacer Kranti Gaud finds herself in hot water. She has been fined 10% of her match fee following an unsanctioned send-off to Sri Lankan batter Imesha Dulani, an incident that took place in Dubai on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) disclosed that Gaud's actions breached Level 1 of their Code of Conduct.

The offense, under Article 2.5, pertains to using language or gestures that could incite an aggressive reaction from the opposing player. In Gaud's case, her gesture occurred during the dismissal of Dulani in the first over of Sri Lanka's innings, marking her first ICC offense within a 24-month timeframe. Adding to her penalty, Gaud's disciplinary record now tallies an additional demerit point. She admitted to the breach and accepted the sanctions issued by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thus obviating a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, in another incident during the Asia Cup, Pakistan was penalized for a slow over-rate in their semifinal match against Sri Lanka. Despite allowances, Pakistan fell short by one over, resulting in a five percent match fee fine for each player. The sanctions were imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct after Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted to the charges, forgoing the need for a hearing.

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