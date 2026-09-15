Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez: Inter Miami's New Visionary

Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez has been unveiled as the new manager for Inter Miami, taking the reins until June 2028. The former Argentine international joins as Inter Miami faces challenges despite its star-studded lineup, including Lionel Messi. This move follows his securing of necessary U.S. work permits, as announced by the club.

The managerial change comes after Guillermo Hoyos stepped in as the interim boss, following Javier Mascherano's resignation in April. Despite Miami's strong roster, recent performance has been lacking, with the team securing only one win in their last five league matches and trailing Nashville in the Eastern Conference.

Gonzalez, a veteran of 56 caps for Argentina and former player for clubs like Inter Milan and Valencia, transitioned into coaching in 2020. His debut training session with the Miami squad was slated for Tuesday morning, as they prepare for the Campeones Cup match against CD Cruz Azul.