Argentina Escalates Tensions Over Falkland Oil Exploration

Argentina announced plans for new legal actions against companies exploring for oil near the Falkland Islands, heightening the dispute over the British territory. The move forms part of a broader strategy by President Javier Milei's government, which is set to propose stricter sanctions against firms operating in the region.

Analysts warn of potential escalations between Buenos Aires and Britain if Milei targets other sectors of the islands' economy. A federal prosecutor in Argentina has requested an investigation into executives and shareholders of Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, companies already in Buenos Aires' sights.

Meanwhile, Britain reaffirmed its support for economic activities in the Falkland Islands, highlighting that Argentina lacks jurisdiction over the territory. The historical context dates back to Argentina's 1982 invasion, leading to a 10-week conflict resolved in favor of Britain.