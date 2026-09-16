UK Inflation Holds Steady, Pound Unmoved Ahead of BoE Decision

The British pound remained stable against both the euro and the dollar on Wednesday, with UK inflation showing steadiness in August. Although headline consumer price inflation climbed to a five-month high, core inflation, excluding volatile components, stayed constant at 2.6%.

As the Bank of England prepares for its policy decision, expected to maintain current interest rates, investors continue to focus on the economic implications. Energy price hikes prompted some to speculate on policy tightening, but the core inflation rates suggest otherwise.

Despite market anticipation of a possible interest rate increase in November, the prospect of a rate hike was tempered by economic indicators, such as a tepid labor market. This situation provides room for speculation on possible shifts in currency strength.