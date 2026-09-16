Lionel Messi's Farewell Match to Shine in Argentina's Home Friendlies

In a heartfelt move, Lionel Messi has been invited by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to play a farewell match following his recent international retirement. The event is scheduled for October 6 at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium, marking a poignant moment in his illustrious career.

This home friendly forms part of a trio of matches during the upcoming FIFA international window, with Argentina set to face Benin, Bolivia, and Burkina Faso. The farewell match against Benin concludes Argentina's series of friendlies that signify the national team's return to the pitch following the World Cup.

Prior to Messi's final appearance, the national team will encounter Bolivia with restricted stadium capacity due to FIFA sanctions. While notable players such as Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are confirmed attendees, FIFA suspensions impact Leandro Paredes and others, affecting team composition.