Kashima Antlers Dominate the Asian Champions League Opener

Kashima Antlers delivered an impressive performance in their Asian Champions League opener, overwhelming Australia's Newcastle Jets with a 7-1 victory on Tuesday. Aleksandar Cavric stood out with a first-half hat-trick, propelling Kashima ahead in the eastern league phase opener.

The team, 2018 title winners, capitalized on early pressure and control, as Cavric's goals in the 11th and 16th minutes set the tone. Aiming to continue their dominance, Kashima's Homare Tokuda and Kyosuke Tagawa also found the net, creating an insurmountable lead for the opposition.

Elsewhere, Shanghai Port survived a thrilling contest, defeating Ratchaburi 6-4. Prince Ampen impressed with three goals within 15 minutes, while Gamba Osaka triumphed over Cong An Ha Noi 4-1. Daejeon Citizen and Beijing Guoan also celebrated victories, maintaining momentum in the eastern league phase.