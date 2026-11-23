India Test captain Shubman Gill said the decision to shake hands with New Zealand batters and settle for a draw in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve was influenced by the workload of his fast bowlers and the short turnaround before the second match in Christchurch. India needed five more wickets in the final session on Day 5 but were unable to break the resistance of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who guided New Zealand to 239/5 in their second innings after 120 overs to secure a draw on Monday.

Gill, who was seen discussing the situation with head coach Gautam Gambhir before the match was called off, said the Indian pace attack had already put in considerable work and that extending the game by a few overs was unlikely to change the outcome. "If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe but fast bowlers were tired, they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them. So, and also keeping, there's a quick turnaround with the next match in only three days with travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," Gill said after the match.

India had entered the final day with hopes of securing a victory after reducing New Zealand to 119/2 overnight. However, despite picking up three wickets during the first two sessions, the visitors could not make further inroads as Mitchell and Phillips put together a stubborn resistance. Gill admitted that taking 10 wickets on the surface was always going to be difficult but felt India had created a few opportunities during the final day's play.

"No, not really. I think we knew it's gonna be a challenge to get ten wickets on that wicket. But I think we had our chances, couple of chances here and there. With the tail you never quite really (know). So I think we had a decent day in the field," he said. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips scored 26 not out from 126 balls. The pair frustrated the Indian bowlers throughout the final session, with the visitors even turning to part-time options Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal in search of a breakthrough.

India had managed just one wicket after lunch, with Anshul Kamboj dismissing Tom Blundell for 15. New Zealand reached 206/5 at tea before Mitchell and Phillips ensured there would be no further damage. Despite missing out on victory, Gill was satisfied with India's overall performance, particularly their batting effort and the manner in which they challenged the hosts across different phases of the contest.

"Yeah, definitely. I think we were quite impressive. I think touring away from home. And we challenged them in all the areas. That was the important thing for us even when we came with the ball in the first innings. I think we did decently well. And then obviously with the bat, everyone chipped in, only two hundreds but then we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot," the Indian captain said. India had declared their first innings at a commanding 720/9, with KL Rahul leading the way with 136 and Rishabh Pant scoring 128. Gill narrowly missed a century, falling for 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also contributed with 80 and 78 respectively.

In response, New Zealand were bowled out for 368, with Henry Nicholls producing a magnificent unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips scoring 118. The duo rescued the hosts from a precarious position of 70/5 through a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket. For India, Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three. Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna took two and one wicket respectively.

New Zealand continued their fightback in the second innings, with Devon Conway scoring 65 and Rachin Ravindra contributing 37 before the Indian bowlers struck during the morning session. However, the resistance from Mitchell and Phillips ultimately ensured the hosts escaped with a draw. Looking ahead to the second and final Test, which begins at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, Gill expressed confidence in India's ability to maintain their performance, while hoping for greater assistance from the pitch for the bowlers.

"Honestly, not really. You know, hopefully there's gonna be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. So if we are able to play a similar kind of a game there and able to execute our plans with the bowling and with the batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space," he said. The drawn result leaves the two sides level in the series, with both teams earning four points from the opening Test. India will now look to secure a victory in Christchurch to clinch the series and conclude their New Zealand tour on a winning note.

The visitors have already enjoyed success in the limited-overs formats, winning the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1. (ANI)