New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner will be missing the crucial second Test against India due to a hamstring injury, according to the International Cricket Council. In what has been an injury-ridden home series against India across all formats, Kiwis have been left battling another injury, with Tickner down due to an injured hamstring.

Tickner hurt his right hamstring while training in Wellington this week and will be sidelined for the second Test with India that commences at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. His place in the squad will be taken by fellow quick Matt Fisher, who is now a part of the 14-player Test group following some impressive performances during the recent ODI series against India. During three matches, he took six wickets at an average of 13.66, with best figures of 3/31, with his wicket tally including India's ODI exclusive legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Fisher could get to play his second Test at Christchurch if Kiwis choose to change their bowling line-up, which conceded a record-breaking 720 against India in the first innings of the Wellington Test which ended in a draw. Kiwis are already without their key all-rounder and white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner, who is also injured, and Tickner, who has 22 wickets in six Tests, including two four-fers and a five-wicket haul, will be missing the Christchurch Test, leaving team short of experienced fast bowlers that could tackle India's strong batting line-up. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant registered centuries in the first Test, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel also registered half-centuries.

The draw in Wellington saw New Zealand relinquish second place on the World Test Championship standings and the side will be looking for a positive result in Christchurch to move back in front of their trans-Tasman rival. India is currently at fourth spot in the WTC standings with a point percentage of 50.00, needing strong performances in their remaining six Tests, out of which five will be against Australia at home next year from January onwards. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young. (ANI)