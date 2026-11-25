Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday lauded 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Azharuddin said the record created by the teenage sensation will be hard to surpass. Sooryavanshi produced a sensational performance during India A's Group B clash against UAE in Doha on Tuesday, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours. The 15-year-old registered the fastest List A century in 28 balls and the fastest double century in 52 deliveries, helping India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin lauded Sooryavanshi's performances and record-breaking feat, stressing that the youngster should get regular opportunities in international cricket to develop into an established player. “He is playing well, Sooryavanshi. He is a young boy, and I am very happy that he is performing well and has created a record. In my opinion, this record will not be easy to break. He is playing very well, and my only hope is that he gets to play in every match,” he said.

“When you bring a young player into the Indian team, you should give him opportunities in every match. You cannot play him in just one, two or three matches. If you want to make a player great and help him grow alongside established players, you have to give him as many opportunities as possible,” he added. Sooryavanshi's innings saw him rewrite several List A records. He brought up his century in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record of 29 balls.

He then reached the fastest-ever List A 150 in 40 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries, breaking Chad Bowes' record of 103 balls. His tally of 28 sixes also became the most by a batter in a single List A innings, while his explosive knock helped India A reach the 100-run mark in just five overs.

The young batter's 204 accounted for the bulk of India's total of 254/3 as the team completed the 250-run chase in 14.2 overs, registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win over UAE. In 16 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate of over 193, with two centuries and fifties each. He has smacked 63 sixes in 16 innings. His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England.

In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)