BKSP, Gorkha, Hopewell and Bokaro school enter seminfinals of U17 Subroto Cup

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-09-2019 18:51 IST
Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP), 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Bokaro's BSL +2 High School and Shillong's Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School entered the semifinals of the the U17 Boys Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Saturday. In the first quarterfinal, 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys defeated Tripura Sports School 1-0, while BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand got the better of Govt Pukpui High School, Pukpui (Lunglei), Mizoram in a penalty shoot-out in another last-eight encounter after the match finished 1-1 at the end of the final whistle.

In the tie-breaker, the Jharkhand school edged past Pukpui High school 4-2 for a final scoreline of 5-3. In another closely contested quarter final match, Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School beat Bampather Bengenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam 1-0.

In the international quarter-final match, BKSP defeated Esteqlal School from Afghanistan 2-1.

COUNTRY : India
