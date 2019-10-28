MLB bans two women who flashed chests during telecast

Major League Baseball handed an indefinite ban to two women after they lifted their shirts to expose their chests during the seventh inning of Sunday's World Series broadcast in an apparent attempt to raise awareness for breast cancer causes. The women, who were reported to be Julia Rose, founder of Shagmag, and Lauren Summer, company brand executive, received typed letters from MLB not long after the incident to inform them they "violated the code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning in order to promote a business."

Rose and Summer were behind home plate in the seventh inning Sunday night when they briefly lifted their shirts with the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman at the plate and the Astros' Gerrit Cole on the mound. After the incident, both Rose and Summer were in a video posted to Twitter asking for donations to breast cancer causes.

