International Development News
Development News Edition

MLB bans two women who flashed chests during telecast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:10 IST
MLB bans two women who flashed chests during telecast
Image Credit: Pixabay

Major League Baseball handed an indefinite ban to two women after they lifted their shirts to expose their chests during the seventh inning of Sunday's World Series broadcast in an apparent attempt to raise awareness for breast cancer causes. The women, who were reported to be Julia Rose, founder of Shagmag, and Lauren Summer, company brand executive, received typed letters from MLB not long after the incident to inform them they "violated the code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning in order to promote a business."

Rose and Summer were behind home plate in the seventh inning Sunday night when they briefly lifted their shirts with the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman at the plate and the Astros' Gerrit Cole on the mound. After the incident, both Rose and Summer were in a video posted to Twitter asking for donations to breast cancer causes.

Also Read: Save the Children concerned by reports IS-linked women, children fled camp

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of Lock him up when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration. ATHLETI...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...

Man kills elder brother; arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, Ajay Sudhakar Goghale, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Nitin ...

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019