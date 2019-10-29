International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Bangladesh's Shakib banned for breaching corruption code

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Bangladesh's Shakib banned for breaching corruption code
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended on Tuesday, after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code.

The ICC said Shakib, a prolific run-scorer and the top all-rounder in the ICC's one-day international rankings, had accepted three charges of failing to report "approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct". Shakib, 32, has played 56 tests, 206 one-day internationals and 76 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh. He has scored more than 11,000 runs and claimed over 500 wickets across the three formats.

At the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, Shakib finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 606 in eight matches, including two hundred and five fifties. The ICC said in its statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1473892 that the player did not report two approaches he received during a tri-series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018 and one moreover a 2018 Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," Shakib said. "Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) team to support their education program and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did."

Shakib recently led a strike by Bangladesh's cricketers, which they called off a week ago when the country's cricket board accepted most of their demands including pay raises and other benefits. BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the board was "shocked and extremely disappointed" that an experienced player like Shakib failed to report corrupt approaches on multiple occasions.

"We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over," he added. "During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket." The BCB appointed Mominul Haque as test captain, while experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah will lead the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam replaces Shakib in the T20 squad, while Abu Hider replaces the injured all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin. Saif Hasan, the uncapped 20-year-old batsman, has been called up to the test squad after a series of impressive displays on the domestic circuit.

Bangladesh will face India in three T20 matches starting on Sunday. The two teams will also play a two-match test series, including a first-ever day-night contest in Kolkata.

Also Read: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to be banned

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: Russia has told Turkey that Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from north Syria

Russian officials have conveyed to Turkish authorities that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from a strip of land on the Syrian-Turkish border within a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow, President Tayyip Erdogan said on...

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has terminated the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis number one replacement ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019