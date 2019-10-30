International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-England appoint Gough as fast bowling consultant ahead of NZ tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:30 IST
Cricket-England appoint Gough as fast bowling consultant ahead of NZ tests
Image Credit: ANI

Former seamer Darren Gough has been appointed as England's fast bowling consultant for the warm-up period leading into November's two-test tour of New Zealand, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Gough claimed 229 wickets in 58 tests for England between 1994 and 2003.

"I'm delighted to have Darren on board," England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a statement. "I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly."

England are without a bowling coach after Silverwood was promoted to head coach's role earlier this month. Gough, a former Yorkshire team mate of Silverwood, will join the test squad in Auckland on Nov. 5 and will work with the pace attack for two weeks before the first test in Mount Maunganui which begins on Nov. 21.

"It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment," Gough said. "I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

At Lebanon shops, mills and petrol pumps, fears of supply crisis grow

When Yara Kabalans weekly coffee delivery arrived at her Beirut minimarket on Tuesday against the backdrop of nationwide protests that have shut banks, it was not business as usual.The bill was no longer in Lebanese pounds, it was in U.S. d...

The spy who loved me? West German recalls Stasi manipulation, imprisonment

When Hans Schulze was imprisoned in Communist East Germany back in the 1980s, he never thought hed ever return once he got out. But now he regularly unlocks his old cell door to show tourists what life was like in a jail run by the Stasi se...

WRAPUP 3-Syrian army, Turkish forces clash near border -state media

Syrian army troops clashed with Turkish forces near the border town of Ras al Ain on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, as Ankara said it reserved the right to launch another cross-border offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia.Syria...

UPDATE 3-Impeachment testimony details lobbyist bid to get U.S. envoy to Ukraine fired

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019