We've plenty of room to get better, says Seifert after opening defeat in T20I

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert believes that his team can make a comeback in the T20I series after going down to England in the first match on Friday. "We weren't quite up to standard but luckily enough we've got a five-match series. So we've got four more and plenty of room to get better," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Seifert as saying.

In the first T20I between England and New Zealand at Christchurch, the visitors defeated the hosts by seven wickets as James Vince played a 59-run knock for England during the chase of 154 runs. Earlier, Ross Taylor's knock of 44 runs enabled New Zealand to put up a score of 153/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat.

England and New Zealand will next play in the second T20I on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: INTERVIEW-Rugby-Back row a 'battle within war' for England and New Zealand - Dallaglio

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)