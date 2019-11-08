International Development News
Development News Edition

Century-maker Malan lifts England to record 241 in 4th NZ T20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Napier
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:41 IST
Century-maker Malan lifts England to record 241 in 4th NZ T20
Image Credit: ANI

Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan pummelled the New Zealand attack in a record-breaking 182-run stand as England posted an imposing 241 for three batting first in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday. Malan was 103 not out at the close with Morgan falling in the final over for 91 as he tried to plunder the boundary to join his partner on three figures.

The pair posted the highest third-wicket partnership by any side in a T20 international and the 241 is England's highest total. Malan faced only 48 deliveries for his century, easily eclipsing the previous record of 60 balls by Alex Hale.

His 103 included six sixes and nine fours while Morgan cracked seven sixes and seven fours. Malan, in full flight, took 28 off one Ish Sodhi over with three sixes, two fours and a two and reached his maiden century pulling Trent Boult over the square-leg boundary.

It was vital innings for England who trail 2-1 in the series and need a win in Napier to take the series into a decider in Auckland on Sunday. After losing the toss, England then lost early wickets with Mitchell Santner removing Jonny Bairstow for eight and Tom Banton for 31 to have the tourists 58 for two in the eighth over.

Santner had the impressive figures of two for five from his first two overs but that was to change dramatically as Malan and Morgan took charge. They took 20 off the left-arm spinners third over and Santner finished his four-over spell with two for 32, which were the best New Zealand figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IAG, miners fall as trade angst weakens FTSE

A 3 drop in British Airways owner IAG led Londons FTSE 100 lower on Friday, as doubts about a U.S.-China trade deal halted a five-day winning streak for European markets. The main index was down 0.4 in early trade, with miners and Asia-focu...

MP: Winter session of Legislative Assembly convened from December 17-23

The winter session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh has been convened from December 17 to December 23. The winter session will have five meetings in which subjects pertaining to administrative law and finance will be discu...

President Ramaphosa commends 4IR Commission for work done to date

The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4IR has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with its draft diagnostic report towards the countrys 4IR plan and opportunities available to harness it. The report was presented ...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019