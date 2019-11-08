New Zealand v England 4th T20 scoreboard

International Development News
  • PTI
  • Wellington
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:46 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:46 IST
Wellington, Nov 8 (AFP) Completed scoreboard in the fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England in Napier on Friday: England

T. Banton lbw Santner 31 J. Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 8

D. Malan not out 103 E. Morgan c Mitchell b Southee 91

S. Billings not out 0 Extras: (lb3, w3, nb2) 8

Total: (for three wickets, 20 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Bairstow), 2-58 (Banton), 3-240 (Morgan) Bowling: Boult 4- 0-35-0, Southee 4-0-47-1, Santner 4-0-32-2 (2w, 1nb), Tickner 4-0-50-0 (1nb), Sodhi 3-0-49-0, Mitchell 1-0-25-0 (1w).

New Zealand M. Guptill c Malan b T. Curran 27

C. Munro c Brown b Parkinson 30 T. Seifert c T. Curran b Jordan 3

C. de Grandhomme c Banton b Parkinson 7 R. Taylor c Banton b Brown 14

D. Mitchell c Jordan b Parkinson 2 M. Santner c Billings b S. Curran 10

T. Southee lbw Parkinson 39 I. Sodhi run out (Jordan) 9

T. Boult b Jordan 8 B. Tickner not out 5

Extras: (lb3, w8) 11 Total: (10 wickets, 16.5 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Guptill), 2-59 (Seifert), 3-70 (de Grandhomme), 4-70 (Munro), 5-78 (Mitchell), 6-89 (Taylor), 7-138 (Southee), 8-144 (Santner), 9-154 (Sodhi), 10-165 (Boult) Bowling: S. Curran 4-0-36-1 (2w), T. Curran 3-0-26-1, Jordan 2.5-0-24-2 (w1), Parkinson 4-0-47-4, Brown 3-0-29-1 (w5). Toss: New Zealand

Result: England won by 76 runs Series: 2-2 with one match remaining

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL) TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) (AFP) APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

