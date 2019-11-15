Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The Lightning won their third straight game and impressively followed up consecutive wins over the Buffalo Sabres in Stockholm by going 5-for-8 on the power play. They tied a team record by scoring nine goals for the second time in team history and also outshot the Rangers 45-23.

Tampa Bay saw 14 players get at least one point and six players register multi-point games, including Victor Hedman, who had three assists, and Alex Killorn, who scored twice (both on the power play) and had an assist. The Lightning put the game out of reach in the opening 6:42, getting goals from Luke Schenn, Killorn, Kucherov and Ondrej Palat. Stamkos, Pat Maroon, Kevin Shattenkirk and Killorn all piled on in the second period, while Gourde tallied in the third. Tampa Bay improved to 7-1-1 in the last nine meetings with the Rangers.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. He recorded his 131st career win, tying Ben Bishop for the most in team history. Kucherov had the primary assists on Schenn's tally and Killorn's first before scoring a power-play goal himself. He had the secondary assist on Stamkos' power-play goal and notched his 15th career game with at least four points.

Chris Kreider scored in the first period, and Filip Chytil tallied twice in the third for the Rangers, who were missing Mika Zibanejad (upper-body injury) and rookie Kappo Kakko (flu). Kakko participated in warmups but was a late scratch, and the Rangers fell to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on nine shots before being pulled. Henrik Lundqvist allowed four goals on 19 shots before Georgiev returned in the third and allowed one goal on 17 shots.

Schenn opened the scoring at 2:39 with a long drive from the left point, and the Lightning chased Georgiev by scoring three times in 61 seconds on wrist shots by Killorn, Kucherov and Palat. Kreider got one back for New York by finishing off a breakaway with 5:33 remaining, but the Lightning scored the next four goals.

