Bears, Lions both seek happy Thanksgiving

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 02:37 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. They could become even more unsightly if forced to use their third-string quarterback against the Chicago Bears at Detroit's Ford Field.

The Lions have lost four straight, and longtime starter Matthew Stafford has been ruled out of his fourth consecutive game due to a back injury. His replacement, Jeff Driskel, is dealing with a hamstring injury. "He's pretty sore still today," coach Matt Patricia told reporters on Tuesday, one day before the team officially listed him as questionable to play in the Thanksgiving Day game.

If Driskel can't play, the Lions would be down to David Blough. The 24-year-old out of Purdue has yet to throw an NFL pass. "They're a very competitive group, so they like to out-compete each other even with the preparation part of it," Patricia said of his quarterbacks. "I think Blough falls right in line with those other two guys as far as the prep part of it."

Driskel has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions in his three starts. Three of those picks came against Washington last week, including one in the final minute that led to the Redskins' game-winning field goal. Losing to Washington (2-9) has increased the heat on second-year coach Patricia, who has a 9-17-1 record after the Lions plucked him from Bill Belichick's New England staff.

"We're fighting every single week to try to go out and do our best and make sure we're putting ourselves in a position where we can have that opportunity to win," Patricia said. "I also know that this is a process. I know there's a lot in play here that we're going through, and we're trying to build, and we're trying to do the best we can to improve and get better." The Lions have lost their last two Thanksgiving Day games, including a 23-16 decision to the Bears last season.

Chicago also won 20-13 when the two teams met in the Windy City earlier this month. Driskel made his first start that afternoon and threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay. The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes, however. That was one of the few bright spots this season for the Bears (5-6), whose season has been equally as disappointing. They edged the New York Giants 19-14 on Sunday but still trail NFC North leaders Green Bay and Minnesota by three games with five remaining.

Trubisky passed for a touchdown and ran for another against the Giants but was also picked off twice. The Bears offense had its best moments in a no-huddle look and that's something coach Matt Nagy plans to continue on Thursday.

"We've really done it for a lot of the season," Nagy said. "That's stuff we look into. There's pros and cons to it. It's good when it works but when it doesn't work, you've got to be careful of that. ... Mitch feels comfortable in that and I think the offense does, too, so we definitely want to keep that going." Another positive development is the play of wideout Anthony Miller, who has 12 receptions for 131 yards over the last two games. He's providing a solid second option to Allen Robinson (63 receptions, 764 yards, four TDs).

"I thought he grew (against the Giants)," Nagy said of Miller. "He's already a good route runner but he's become a good route runner at the right time."

