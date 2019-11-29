Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against Pakistan in Adelaide on Friday.
Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane.
