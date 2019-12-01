International Development News
Development News Edition

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:30 IST
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND Relentless Liverpool march on as Man City stumble

LONDON - Liverpool opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Saturday when the old adage that title winners churn out victories even when not at their best had a special ring. CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK

Australia sniff victory over Pakistan after late strikes MELBOURNE - Australia edged toward a dominant victory and a series whitewash on Sunday after leaving Pakistan wobbling at 39 for three in their second innings on day three, still 248 runs short of making the hosts bat again in the second test.

GOLF-HERO Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SPA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v SPAL

Inter Milan host SPAL in a Serie A match. 1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Arsenal

Norwich City face Arsenal in the Premier League. 1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v AC Milan

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United 1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Everton

1 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

1 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Everton v Chelsea Unbeaten league leaders Chelsea face a tricky trip to fourth-placed Everton, who have won two in a row.

We will also wrap up the action from the weekend's other five WSL games. 1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-BGN/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Bologna

Napoli host Bologna in a Serie A match. 1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-FLA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo at Allianz Arena in Sao Paulo 1 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga. 1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Paris St Germain report

Monaco play Paris St Germain in their ligue 1 match 1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-CTH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians at Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte 1 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-SAO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Sao Paulo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Sao Paulo at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre 1 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley. 2 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 2 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match

New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches 2 Dec - 3 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval 2 Dec

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

1 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leadership takes office touting green ambition

The EUs new leadership took office on Sunday, one month later than planned, promising a more united Europe that would be ready to face major challenges, including fighting climate change. Germanys Ursula von der Leyen became president of th...

Full-time CAC is not required : Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said a full-time Cricket Advisory Committee CAC was not required since it has a limited role to perform, restricted to only one or two meetings. The BCCI on Sunday deferred the appointment of the CAC ...

Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

In its endeavours towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternative to single use plastic SUP, the local administration in Reasi is harnessing traditional use of Dona-Pattal leaf bowl and plate and kujja cup to ma...

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia

A bus carrying Tunisian tourists crashed in mountains in the countrys north on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring 21, the interior ministry said. The bus was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region when it plunged over a cliff, the mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019