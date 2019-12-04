Left Menu
Canadiens down Isles to snap winless streak

  Updated: 04-12-2019 10:39 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 10:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Phillip Danault, Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday. After going 0-5-3 in their previous eight games, the Canadiens ended their slump with one of their best all-around efforts this season. Montreal outshot New York 40-23 and consistently outplayed the Islanders, who entered the night fourth in the NHL in points.

The Islanders took their first regulation loss in their past 16 outings (14-1-1) against Eastern Conference opponents. After controlling play throughout the first period, the Canadiens scored with just one second remaining on the clock. Danault converted his own rebound after his initial shot was deflected off Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Montreal continued the pressure in the second period and scored at the 13:30 mark. Gallagher knocked down a Weber point shot for an attempted deflection, though the puck fell to the feet of Gallagher, who tapped in his team-leading 11th goal. Jeff Petry's wrist shot from just inside the blue line extended Montreal's lead to 3-0 at 2:12 of the third period. The goal ended Petry's 21-game scoreless streak.

The Islanders scored less than a minute later, as a flurry in front of the Canadiens' net sent the puck rolling out to Mayfield, who blasted it in for his fourth goal. Mathew Barzal made it a one-goal game 17:31 into the third period after New York pulled goalie Thomas Greiss for an extra attacker.

The Islanders pushed hard for the equalizer in the final minutes before Weber clinched Montreal's win with an empty-net goal at 19:32. Greiss played a big role in keeping the Islanders close, as he made 36 saves.

Montreal's Carey Price stopped 21 of 23 shots to snap his personal six-game losing streak. The Canadiens are 5-1-0 in their past six meetings against the Islanders, dating back to the 2017-18 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

