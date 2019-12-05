Liverpool name FIFA Club World Cup squad
Liverpool on Thursday named their 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be played in Qatar.
Joel Matip and Fabinho failed to find a spot in the squad as they are recovering from the respective injuries.
Liverpool's 23-man squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Williams. (ANI)
