Left Menu
Development News Edition

India beat New Zealand 4-1 in 3-Nations women's junior hockey tournament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:19 IST
India beat New Zealand 4-1 in 3-Nations women's junior hockey tournament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sharmila Devi struck twice as the Indian junior women's hockey team secured a superb 4-1 win over New Zealand in its third match of the 3-Nations Tournament here on Saturday. India came from a goal down to defeat their opponents after New Zealand's Olivia Shannon (4th minute) had scored for her side.

It was Sharmila Devi (12th, 43rd), Beauty Dungdung (27th) and Lalrindiki (48th) who scored the goals for India in their impressive victory. In a shaky start to the match, India conceded a Penalty Corner in the 4th minute, and New Zealand made the most of it as they scored through Olivia to make it 1-0 in their favor.

India fought back inside the first quarter and found the equalizer when Sharmila finished off a crisp team-move to make it 1-1 in the 12th minute. Both teams had several chances in the second quarter as well, but neither could convert until India finally managed to convert their Penalty Corner in the 27th minute.

It was India's forward Beauty, who produced a sublime finish to give her team a much-deserved lead. New Zealand did have a Penalty Corner at the stroke of the half-time break, but India's Bichu Devi Kharibam made a decent save to ensure India retained their 2-1 lead.

The start of the third quarter was slightly slower for both teams as they tried to implement different strategies. Indian goalkeeper Bichu was called into action again in the 40th minute, but she made a diving save to protect her side's lead.

Three minutes later, it was India's chance to break away on the counter which saw Sharmila score her second field goal to extend India's lead to 3-1. The confidence levels rose within the Indian team after scoring their third goal, and it was visible in the last quarter when they started aggressively.

In the 48th minute, India won themselves a Penalty Corner, and the resulting execution saw young Forward Lalrindiki score past New Zealand's goalkeeper Kelly Carline to make it 4-1, and secure the win for her side. New Zealand did try to pose a threat in the remaining minutes, but could not penetrate through the Indian defense which meant India registered their second win in three matches of the 3-Nations Tournament.

India will face hosts Australia in their fourth and final match on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Fr...

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...

Sports News Roundup: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick; Olympic ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Reports Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year dealThe Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019