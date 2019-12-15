India Innings
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Pollard b Alzarri Joseph 36
K L Rahulc Hetmyer b Cottrell 6 Virat Kohli b Cottrell 4
Shreyas Iyer c Pollard b Alzarri Joseph70 Rishabh Pant c Hetmyer b Pollard 71
Kedar Jadhav c Pollard b Keemo Paul40 Ravindra Jadeja run out 21
Shivam Dube c Holder b Keemo Paul 9 Deepak Chahar not out 7
Mohammed Shami not out 0 Extras: (b-5, lb-5, w-11) 24
Total: 288 for 8 wkts in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 21-1, 25-2, 80-3, 194-4, 210-5, 269-6, 269-7, 282-8
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-3-46-2, Jason Holder 8-0-45-0, Hayden Walsh 5-0-31-0, Keemo Paul 7-0-41-2, Alzarri Joseph 9-1-45-2, Roston Chase 7-0-42-0, Kieron Pollard 4-0-28-1.
