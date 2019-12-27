He knows 'bloke in the truck': Tim Paine sledges Ross Taylor

After New Zealand's Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman in the middle. Paine summarised that maybe Taylor knows the person who is in charge of dealing with ball-tracking, and was heard saying 'maybe, he knows the bloke'.

The incident had happened in the 14th over of the Kiwi innings. James Pattinson had Taylor adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwi batter chose to review the call, and ball-tracking showed that the delivery was missing the leg-stump. Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"He knows the bloke in the truck".

"That's twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck," Paine says from behind the stumps. Australia managed to reach a commanding position on day two of the Boxing Day Test on Friday against New Zealand here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

New Zealand ended the day at 44/2, after bundling out Australia for 467. Taylor and Tom Latham are still unbeaten for the visitors. (ANI)

