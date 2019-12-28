Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day three
Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 467 (T. Head 114, S. Smith 85, T. Paine 79, M. Labuschagne 63; Wagner 4-38, Southee 3-103)
New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 44-2) T. Latham c Paine b Cummins 50
T. Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15 K. Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9
R. Taylor c Burns b Cummins 4 H. Nicholls lbw Cummins 0
BJ. Watling c Burns b Pattinson 7 C. de Grandhomme c Warner b Starc 11
M. Santner c Paine b Pattinson 3 T. Southee c Paine b Cummins 10
N. Wagner not out 18 T. Boult b Starc 8
Extras: (LB-4, B-4, W-2, NB-3) 13 Total: 148 all out in 54.5 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-39, 3-46, 4-46, 5-58, 6-97, 7-112, 8-116, 9-124 Bowling: Starc 12.5-4-30-2, Cummins 17-5-28-5, Pattinson 15-2-34-3, Lyon 9-1-35-0, Wade 1-0-13-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.