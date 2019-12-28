Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 467 (T. Head 114, S. Smith 85, T. Paine 79, M. Labuschagne 63; Wagner 4-38, Southee 3-103)

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 44-2) T. Latham c Paine b Cummins 50

T. Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15 K. Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9

R. Taylor c Burns b Cummins 4 H. Nicholls lbw Cummins 0

BJ. Watling c Burns b Pattinson 7 C. de Grandhomme c Warner b Starc 11

M. Santner c Paine b Pattinson 3 T. Southee c Paine b Cummins 10

N. Wagner not out 18 T. Boult b Starc 8

Extras: (LB-4, B-4, W-2, NB-3) 13 Total: 148 all out in 54.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-39, 3-46, 4-46, 5-58, 6-97, 7-112, 8-116, 9-124 Bowling: Starc 12.5-4-30-2, Cummins 17-5-28-5, Pattinson 15-2-34-3, Lyon 9-1-35-0, Wade 1-0-13-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.