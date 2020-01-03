Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra 44 all out against Services

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:17 IST
Maharashtra 44 all out against Services

Services bowled out Maharashtra for 44 with medium pacer P S Poonia returning figures of 5/11 in their Ranji Trophy match here on Friday. By stumps on the opening day, Services took full control of the Group 'C' game by taking a 97-run lead at the Air force Complex Ground in Palam.

Poonia, who got his wickets in 10.2 overs, was complemented by Sachidanand Pandey (3/18) and Diwesh Pathania (2/13), as Maharashtra were shot out in 30.2 overs. Services finished the day at 141 for four.

Only two Maharashtra batsmen got into double figures while four batters failed to open their account as Poonia and Co kept striking at regular intervals. Pathania started the slide, getting rid of opener Murtaza Trunkwala (0) in the opening over by leaving his stumps in disarray.

The other opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) lasted 12 balls before falling to Pandey. The experienced Ankit Bawne was trapped leg-before for 6 by Poonia for his first wicket. Satyajit Bachhav (11) and Chirag Khurana (14) put on 22 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest of the Maharashtra innings, before the lower order caved in for the addition of four more runs from 40 for six.

When Services batted, Mukesh Choudhary (1/17) struck early as he had Nakul Varma leg-before for a duck in the second over. Ravi Chauhan (49 batting) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (42) added 69 runs to hand Services the advantage before the latter was caught behind by VV More off MD Ingale.

Chauhan and Rahul Singh Gahlaut (22 batting) ensured that Services finished the day without any further loss and the two will look to press home the advantage on day two. There was no play on the opening day in the games between Tripura and Odisha in Agartala and Chhattisgarh and Haryana in Raipur.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 44 all out in 30.2 overs (PS Poonia 5/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/18) vs Services 141 for 4 in 51 overs (Ravi Chauhan 49 batting, Rajat Paliwal 42; AA Sanklecha 2/37). At Ranchi: Jharkhand 170 for 4 in 50 overs (Kumar Deobrat 35, Saurabh Tiwary 43 batting; Abid Mushtaq 3/24) vs Jau & Kashmir.

At Dehardun: Assam 237 for 5 in 92 overs (Gokul Sharma 47, Riyan Parag 104 batting, Kunal Saikia 34 batting; Sunny 2/19) vs Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tesla meets low end of 2019 goal for vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans. Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles...

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...

Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020