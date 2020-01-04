Cricket-New Zealand woes continue with Henry injury

New Zealand have suffered yet another injury blow on their tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation that bowler Matt Henry broke his left thumb on the opening day of the third test. The right-arm seamer will continue to bowl in the test, which the tourists must at least draw to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash, but whether he bats will depend on "match conditions", New Zealand Cricket said.

The Blacks Caps lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the first test and another pace bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was dropped for the third to make way for Henry. Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third test by a bout of flu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.