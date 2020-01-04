Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard
Scoreboard after the second day in the third Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 283-3)
D. Warner c de Grandhomme b Wagner 45 J. Burns c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18
M. Labuschagne c & b Astle 215 S. Smith c Taylor b de Grandhomme 63
M. Wade b Somerville 22 T. Head c Watling b Henry 10
T. Paine b de Grandhomme 35 J. Pattinson b Wagner 2
P. Cummins c Phillips b Astle 8 M. Starc b Wagner 22
N. Lyon not out 6 Extras (lb6, nb1, w1) 8
Total (all out; 150.1 overs) 454 Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-95, 3-251, 4-288, 5-331, 6-410, 7-416, 8-426, 9-430, 10-454.
Bowling: Henry 32-3-94-1, de Grandhomme 24-1-78-3, Wagner 33.1-9-66-3, Somerville 29-2-99-1, Astle 32-0-111-2.
New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham not out 26
T. Blundell not out 34 Extras (b1, lb2) 3
Total (0 wkt, 29 overs) 63 Bowling: Starc 7-0-18-0, Cummins 9-3-18-0, Pattinson 4-1-10-0, Lyon 8-3-13-0, Labuschagne 1-0-1-0. (AFP) APA
