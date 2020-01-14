Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peterhansel edges Al-Attiyah in Dakar stage 9

  • PTI
  • |
  • Haradh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:02 IST
Peterhansel edges Al-Attiyah in Dakar stage 9

Haradh (Saudi Arabia), Jan 14 (AFP) Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel edged defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah by just 15 seconds to win stage nine of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday. Nicknamed 'Mr Dakar' for his 13 previous Dakar victories (seven in a car and six on a bike), Mini driver Peterhansel clocked 3hr 08min 31sec on the 410km special of the mammoth 886km stage. It was his third stage win of this Dakar, being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

Local favourite Yasir Seaidan (Race) came in third while overall race leader Carlos Sainz finished fifth, 6min 31sec off the pace. The veteran Spaniard, in his Mini, was off the leading duo's pace all stage, and sees his lead cut to just 24sec over Toyota's Al-Attiyah.

Peterhansel remains in third place in the general classification, 6:38 off the pace. Al-Attiyah said he was content with a good day's racing.

"We tried to do our best and today I think we did a really good stage," said the driver who has represented Qatar in six Olympic Games, winning bronze in the men's skeet event in London in 2012. "I'm quite happy to close the gap with Carlos.

"I think tomorrow and after tomorrow will be very, very difficult for everybody. It's good tomorrow that Stephane is opening on marathon day. We'll see now about Carlos, but, okay, it looks like the three cars are very close together. For all three of us, it is possible that one can win the Dakar." In the motorbike category, resuming after stage eight was cancelled following the death of Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves, Pablo Quintanilla notched up his first win.

The Chilean, on a Husqvarna, won the special with a lead of almost two minutes over Australia's defending champion Toby Price. As a result, he continues to put pressure on general standings leader Ricky Brabec, the American Honda rider nevertheless managing to limit the damage (+20:53) by finishing less than four minutes behind the day's winner in fourth spot.

Wednesday's stage 10 from Haradh to Shubaytah takes competitors into the infamous 'Rub al-Khali' or 'Empty Quarter', a huge sand desert that spreads from host country Saudi Arabia into neighbouring Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Vast off-road expanses feature, with the last 30 kilometres of the stage going right through the dunes in what promises to be a tough challenge. AFP SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind Indias crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI here. We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said...

Battle lines being drawn in Delhi as AAP declares candidates for all seats; 5 nominations filed

Battle lines were being drawn in Delhi for the February 8 assembly election as the AAP on Tuesday declared its candidates for all 70 seats, and the nomination process started with five aspirants filing their papers. Chief Minister Arvind Ke...

DPIIT holds meeting with cos on data storage, draft e-comm policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Tuesday held a meeting with industry representatives from IT and e-commerce sectors to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage, an offi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020