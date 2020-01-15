Jazz, Ingles win 10th straight in beating Nets

Joe Ingles tied a career-high with 27 points as the Utah Jazz pushed their winning streak to a season-high 10 games in a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in New York. Ingles hit 10 of 14 shots and made 6 of 8 3-pointers. He tied a career-high for field goals and nearly matched a career-best for 3-pointers

Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter after sitting out Sunday's game in Washington due to an illness. Mitchell shot 8-for-19 and scored 14 of Utah's final 16 points. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds as the Jazz scored 60 points in the paint and shot 50 percent. Former Net Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 while Jordan Clarkson contributed 13 as Utah also won for the 15th time in 16 games by hitting 36.1 percent (13-for-36) of its 3-point attempts.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting while handing out 11 assists, but the Nets were unable to win a third straight game despite shooting 50 percent. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points, Joe Harris finished with 13 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 14 rebounds as the Nets shot 30.8 percent (8-for-26) from 3-point range. Despite leading for the final three quarters, the Jazz experienced some anxious moments down the stretch. Their lead was down to 112-103 when Caris LeVert hit a baseline layup with two minutes remaining, but Mitchell finished it off with two more hoops and Bogdanovic sealed it with a dunk that made it 116-105 with 45 seconds left.

The Jazz held a 30-26 lead after the first quarter when Emmanuel Mudiay hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer after intercepting an inbounds pass. Ingles hit three 3-pointers in the final 4:58 as the Jazz ended the first half on a 14-2 run and held a 59-45 lead by halftime. Utah took its first 20-point lead at 76-56 on another 3-pointer by Ingles with 8:02 left and held an 88-74 lead going into the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.